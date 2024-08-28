News
Pentagon: Greek-flagged oil tanker appears to be leaking oil
Middle East News
2024-08-28 | 00:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pentagon: Greek-flagged oil tanker appears to be leaking oil
The Greek-flagged crude oil tanker Sounion that was recently attacked by Yemen's Houthis is still on fire in the Red Sea and now appears to be leaking oil, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Sounion was targeted last week by multiple projectiles off Yemen's port city of Hodeidah. The Houthis, who control Yemen's most populous regions, said they attacked it in the Red Sea, as the Iran-aligned group has been attacking ships in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Pentagon spokesman Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said that a third party had tried to send two tugs to help salvage the Sounion, but the Houthis threatened to attack them. He said the tanker was carrying about 1 million barrels of crude oil.
He added that the US military was working with other partners in the region to determine how to help the vessel and mitigate potential environmental impact.
The Houthis have sunk two ships and killed at least three crew members in their 10-month campaign, which has upended global ocean shipping by forcing vessel owners to avoid the Suez Canal shortcut.
They said they attacked the tanker in part because Delta Tankers violated its ban on "entry to the ports of occupied Palestine," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree had said in a televised speech.
The Sounion was the third vessel operated by Athens-based Delta Tankers to be attacked in the Red Sea this month. The attack caused a fire onboard, which the crew extinguished, Delta Tankers said in a statement.
The largest recorded ship-source spill was in 1979, when about 287,000 metric tons of oil escaped from the Atlantic Empress after it collided with another crude carrier in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Tobago during a storm, according to International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation.
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthi
Red Sea
Sounion
Pentagon
Oil
Tanker
