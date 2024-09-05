Maersk says impact from Red Sea attacks continues to intensify

Middle East News
2024-09-05 | 09:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Maersk says impact from Red Sea attacks continues to intensify
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Maersk says impact from Red Sea attacks continues to intensify

The negative impact on maritime shipping and global supply chains from attacks in the Red Sea continues to intensify as traffic is rerouted away from the Suez Canal, Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.

Attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-aligned Houthi militants have disrupted a route vital to east-west trade, with prolonged rerouting of shipments, pushing freight rates higher and causing congestion in Asian and European ports.

Maersk said recent data showed that the number of ships crossing through the canal has fallen 66% since carriers began diverting their vessels around Africa. Maersk did not elaborate on the data.

"These disruptions have led to service reconfigurations and volume shifts, straining infrastructure and resulting in port congestion, delays, and shortages in capacity and equipment," it added.

Maersk in July said disruption to its container shipping via the Red Sea had extended beyond trade routes between the Far East and Europe to its entire global network, and warned of a "cascading impact" causing congestion.

"The timeline for easing these disruptions and returning to 'normal' remains uncertain," it said on Thursday.

It added that demand for container shipping remains robust.



Reuters

Middle East News

Maersk

Impact

Red Sea

Attacks

LBCI Next
Second stage of Gaza polio campaign begins while war goes on in other areas
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-02

Tanker and merchant vessel report missile, drone attacks in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-08-23

Philippines urges its mariners to 'avoid' Red Sea amid Houthi attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

Maersk: Disruptions to container shipping via Red Sea have expanded

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-16

US army confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Generals' Plan: New Military Strategy for Reoccupation of Gaza Sparks Debate and Opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:23

Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-21

LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

Harris 'forever grateful' to Biden as Democratic convention opens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

LBCI
World News
07:32

Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More