Israel emergency service says 3 shot dead at West Bank crossing

Middle East News
2024-09-08 | 03:46
Israel emergency service says 3 shot dead at West Bank crossing
0min
Israel emergency service says 3 shot dead at West Bank crossing

Israel's emergency service said three people were killed in what police described as a "shooting attack" near the Allenby Crossing between the West Bank and Jordan on Sunday morning.

"We found three men lying unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, with gunshot wounds. Together with the Israeli military medical team, we performed resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately, we had to declare their deaths on scene," a Magen David Adom emergency service statement said. Israeli police said separately that an attacker had been "neutralized."

AFP

