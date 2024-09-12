News
Israel's army confirms two strikes in Syria, says Hezbollah fighter killedf
Middle East News
2024-09-12 | 11:32
Israel's army confirms two strikes in Syria, says Hezbollah fighter killedf
The Israeli army said Thursday it had carried out two strikes in southern Syria, one of which killed a fighter of Hezbollah.
An air strike hit "the area of Quneitra," killing Hezbollah member Ahmad al-Jabr, while a second strike hit "the area of Al Rafeed" and "struck a 'terrorist' who advanced terror activities against the State of Israel and operated with Iranian cooperation and direction," an army statement said.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Syria
Hezbollah
