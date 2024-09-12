Israel's army confirms two strikes in Syria, says Hezbollah fighter killedf

Middle East News
2024-09-12 | 11:32
High views
Israel&#39;s army confirms two strikes in Syria, says Hezbollah fighter killedf
Israel's army confirms two strikes in Syria, says Hezbollah fighter killedf

The Israeli army said Thursday it had carried out two strikes in southern Syria, one of which killed a fighter of Hezbollah.

An air strike hit "the area of Quneitra," killing Hezbollah member Ahmad al-Jabr, while a second strike hit "the area of Al Rafeed" and "struck a 'terrorist' who advanced terror activities against the State of Israel and operated with Iranian cooperation and direction," an army statement said.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Syria

Hezbollah

