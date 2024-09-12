Morocco reports first Mpox case

Middle East News
2024-09-12 | 13:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Morocco reports first Mpox case
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Morocco reports first Mpox case

Morocco on Thursday confirmed its first Mpox case in a man in Marrakech, the health ministry said.

The World Health Organization declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

The ministry did not offer details on the case and did not specify which variant of the viral infection was recorded.

It said his condition is stable and that his contacts did not exhibit symptoms.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Morocco

Mpox

Marrakech

LBCI Next
Two killed in Israeli drone strike on civilian vehicle in southern Syria
Libya's factions progress in central bank crisis talks, says UN Libya mission
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-08

Floods kill at least four people in Morocco

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-02

Jordanian health ministry records mpox case for a non-Jordanian resident

LBCI
World News
2024-09-02

Mpox patients lack medicine and food in East DR Congo hospital

LBCI
World News
2024-09-01

UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:30

US State Department OKs potential $165 million sale of tank trailers to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
13:26

Car blast kills four in Israeli city of Ramla: Medics, police say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Shalamcheh-Basra Railway: A New Economic Lifeline Connecting Iran, Iraq, and Syrian Ports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05

Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-11

Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Judge Bilal Halawi hears testimony from lawyer Michel Tueni as Bar Association decides on immunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More