Royal Hashemite Court: King Abdullah accepts government's resignation

Middle East News
2024-09-15 | 08:40
Royal Hashemite Court: King Abdullah accepts government&#39;s resignation
0min
Royal Hashemite Court: King Abdullah accepts government's resignation

The Royal Hashemite Court announced in a statement that King Abdullah II has accepted the resignation of Bisher Khasawneh's government.

The statement added that the Jordanian monarch has tasked Khasawneh's government with managing affairs until the new government is formed and assumes its duties.

Reuters

