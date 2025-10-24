Wife of jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti asks Trump to seek his release

The wife of high profile Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti, Fadwa Barghouti, appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to help release the popular leader from his Israeli jail, her son Arab told AFP.



"Mr President, a genuine partner awaits you -- one who can help fulfil the dream we share of just and lasting peace in the region. For the sake of freedom for the Palestinian people and peace for all future generations, help release Marwan Barghouti," lawyer Fadwa Barghouti said in a statement.



Marwan Barghouti, from Hamas's historic rivals Fatah, was among the Palestinian prisoners Hamas had wanted to see released as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to Egyptian state-linked media.



AFP