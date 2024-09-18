US says it is still engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation between Israel, Lebanon

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that the United States remains engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Handheld devices used by Hezbollah exploded in various locations across Lebanon, heightening tensions with Israel. This followed similar explosions of communication devices (beepers) belonging to the group.



Kirby stated that the United States was not involved in the device explosions.



Reuters