Canada imposes new sanctions on Hamas, Israeli settlers, and Iran

Canada announced new sanctions against Hamas due to its "terrorist activities," as well as against several Israeli settlers for their "violent extremism" against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.



Ottawa also added five senior Iranian officials to its sanctions list, alongside Australia and the United States, for their roles in policies leading to the violent suppression of widespread protests.



The Canadian government stated that the new sanctions target 11 individuals and two entities involved in Hamas's financial network, which Ottawa claims was used to plan and execute attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.



Four Israelis, along with the "Hebron Fund,'' were included for their "participation in or facilitation of harassment and violence," including attacks on humanitarian convoys and the displacement of Palestinian communities.



AFP