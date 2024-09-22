Pro-Iran groups in Iraq claim responsibility for drone attack at Israel

Middle East News
2024-09-22 | 02:06
Pro-Iran groups in Iraq claim responsibility for drone attack at Israel
Pro-Iran groups in Iraq claim responsibility for drone attack at Israel

An Iraqi coalition of pro-Iran armed groups claimed responsibility on Sunday for a drone attack on Israel, which reported intercepting "multiple suspicious aerial targets" coming from Iraq overnight.

"The fighters of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq targeted a strategic location in the occupied territories using drones," the Iraqi coalition said in a statement on Telegram, referring to Israel. The coalition added that the attack was carried out "in support of our people in Gaza."

