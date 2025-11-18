Speaker Berri holds series of meetings, including Saudi envoy

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Saudi Arabia’s envoy, Prince Yazid bin Farhan, at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.



Berri also met with the United Arab Emirates’ newly appointed Ambassador to Lebanon, Fahad Salem Saeed Al-Kaabi, who paid a protocol visit upon assuming his duties. The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and bilateral relations between the two countries.



In addition, Speaker Berri received the U.N. Assistant Secretary-General and Acting Executive Secretary of ESCWA, Mourad Wahba, who briefed him on ESCWA’s work programs and areas of cooperation between the organization and Lebanon.