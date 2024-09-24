UK PM Starmer renews call for de-escalation on Lebanon-Israel border

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Tuesday for restraint and de-escalation on the Lebanon-Israel border after Israel bombed an area controlled by Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, for the second consecutive day.



In a speech delivered at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, northwest England, Starmer said, "I once again call for restraint and de-escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border in the Middle East today. I urge both sides to step back from the brink."



Reuters