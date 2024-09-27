Netanyahu says Israeli teams will continue to discuss US ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israeli teams held meetings to discuss U.S. proposals for a ceasefire with Lebanon and will continue discussions in the coming days, adding that he appreciates the U.S. efforts.



He stated in a statement, "Our teams met on Thursday, September 26, to discuss the American initiative and how we can move forward with the shared goal of safely returning residents to their homes. We will continue these discussions in the coming days."



Reuters