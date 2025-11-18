Saudi Crown Prince says working to normalize relations with Israel 'as soon as possible'

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday his country wanted to normalize relations with Israel through U.S. President Donald Trump's Abraham Accords, but first needed a "clear path" to Palestinian statehood.



"We want to be part of the Abraham Accords. But we want also to be sure that we secure a clear path of two-state solution," the prince said in the Oval Office alongside Trump.



"We're going to work on that, to be sure that we can prepare the right situation as soon as possible," he added.



AFP