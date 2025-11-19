US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House

Middle East News
19-11-2025 | 02:20
High views
US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House
US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House

The United States and Saudi Arabia signed agreements on civil nuclear energy and the sale of cutting-edge U.S. F-35 warplanes during a visit Tuesday by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the White House said.

The two countries ratified a "joint declaration" on civil nuclear energy that "builds the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar nuclear energy partnership" in line with "strong nonproliferation standards," the White House said in a statement.

In addition, President Donald Trump approved a "major defense sale package," which includes future deliveries of F-35 advanced American fighter jets.

AFP

