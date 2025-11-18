US and Troika push for resolution calling on Iran to swiftly cooperate with IAEA

The three major European powers known as the European Troika, along with the United States, have submitted a draft resolution to this week’s meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors, calling on Iran to provide answers and grant access to its bombed nuclear sites and its stockpile of enriched uranium.



The draft resolution submitted on Tuesday — which diplomats expect to pass — states that “Iran must… provide the Agency without delay with accurate information on the accounting of safeguarded nuclear materials and facilities in Iran, and grant the Agency all the access it requires to verify this information.”



Reuters