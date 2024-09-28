Abu Ubaida mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, lauds his role in defending Palestinian rights

The spokesperson for Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, mourned Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his comrades.



He said on Saturday: "We recall his life and journey filled with sacrifices for the liberation of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, his honorable stances in support of our Palestinian people, our valiant resistance, and our legitimate rights, and his insistence on continuing the heroic front of support for our people and resistance."