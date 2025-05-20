Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday

20-05-2025 | 13:50
Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday
Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday

Israel said 93 U.N. aid trucks entered war-ravaged Gaza on Tuesday, a day after the U.N. announced it had been cleared to send supplies for the first time since Israel imposed a total blockade on March 2.

COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said "93 U.N. trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including flour for bakeries, food for babies, medical equipment, and pharmaceutical drugs were transferred today (Tuesday) via the Kerem Shalom Crossing into the Gaza Strip".






