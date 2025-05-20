News
Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday
Middle East News
20-05-2025 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday
Israel said 93 U.N. aid trucks entered war-ravaged Gaza on Tuesday, a day after the U.N. announced it had been cleared to send supplies for the first time since Israel imposed a total blockade on March 2.
COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said "93 U.N. trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including flour for bakeries, food for babies, medical equipment, and pharmaceutical drugs were transferred today (Tuesday) via the Kerem Shalom Crossing into the Gaza Strip".
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Gaza
Blockade
United Nations
Next
Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French FM says
Britain, Canada, France condemn Israel's 'egregious actions' in Gaza
Previous
