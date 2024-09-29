US military says killed 37 militants in separate Syria strikes

US forces conducted two separate strikes in Syria, killing 37 "terrorist operatives" including members of ISIS and Al Qaeda affiliate Hurras al-Din, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday.



The first strike, on September 24, killed nine "terrorist operatives" including a senior Hurras al-Din leader in northwest Syria, while a September 16 strike on an ISIS training camp killed at least 28 operatives, including at least four senior leaders, CENTCOM said in a statement posted to social media.





AFP