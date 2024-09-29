News
Airstrikes launched at Yemen's Hodeidah port: Sources
Middle East News
2024-09-29 | 10:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Airstrikes launched at Yemen's Hodeidah port: Sources
Airstrikes were launched at Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Sunday, with targets including fuel tanks, two sources at the port told Reuters.
Asked whether the Israeli military was carrying out an attack in Yemen, a military spokesperson declined to comment.
Reuters
Middle East News
Airstrikes
Yemen
Hodeidah
Port
