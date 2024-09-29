Airstrikes launched at Yemen's Hodeidah port: Sources

Middle East News
2024-09-29 | 10:45
High views
0min
Airstrikes launched at Yemen's Hodeidah port: Sources

Airstrikes were launched at Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Sunday, with targets including fuel tanks, two sources at the port told Reuters.

Asked whether the Israeli military was carrying out an attack in Yemen, a military spokesperson declined to comment.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Airstrikes

Yemen

Hodeidah

Port

China 'deeply concerned' about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing
Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman
