Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel
Middle East News
2024-09-30 | 06:22
Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel
Iran will not deploy forces to Lebanon or Gaza to confront Israel, its foreign ministry said on Monday, as Israeli strikes target its allies in the region.
"There is no need to send extra or volunteer forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, adding that Lebanon and fighters in the Palestinian territories "have the capability and strength to defend themselves against the aggression."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Forces
Confront
Israel
Middle East News
2024-09-29
Iran's parliament speaker says militant groups will go on confronting Israel
Middle East News
2024-09-29
Iran's parliament speaker says militant groups will go on confronting Israel
0
Middle East News
07:10
Israeli airstrike injures seven pro-Iran fighters near Lebanese border
Middle East News
07:10
Israeli airstrike injures seven pro-Iran fighters near Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
04:07
Iran's Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions
Lebanon News
04:07
Iran's Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions
0
Middle East News
14:53
Iran's president condemns Israeli attacks on Tehran's regional allies
Middle East News
14:53
Iran's president condemns Israeli attacks on Tehran's regional allies
Middle East News
08:14
Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon
Middle East News
08:14
Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:10
Israeli airstrike injures seven pro-Iran fighters near Lebanese border
Middle East News
07:10
Israeli airstrike injures seven pro-Iran fighters near Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
06:56
Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit calls on international community to stand by Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:56
Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit calls on international community to stand by Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:36
Germany says Nasrallah's killing was Israeli self-defense
Lebanon News
06:36
Germany says Nasrallah's killing was Israeli self-defense
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister: No breach of the network by Israel; messages are merely fraud by apps
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister: No breach of the network by Israel; messages are merely fraud by apps
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
0
World News
2024-09-28
British Foreign Secretary urges ceasefire in call with Lebanese PM
World News
2024-09-28
British Foreign Secretary urges ceasefire in call with Lebanese PM
0
Lebanon News
00:14
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon leave 7 dead, 40 injured
Lebanon News
00:14
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon leave 7 dead, 40 injured
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
1
Lebanon News
20:07
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
Lebanon News
20:07
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
2
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
12:23
Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false
Lebanon News
12:23
Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?
5
Lebanon News
05:17
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
Lebanon News
05:17
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
6
Lebanon News
01:17
Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
Lebanon News
01:17
Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
7
Middle East News
15:43
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance
Middle East News
15:43
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance
8
Lebanon News
08:56
Israeli Army Radio: Target of Sunday's airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs strike is prominent Hezbollah member in chemical unit
Lebanon News
08:56
Israeli Army Radio: Target of Sunday's airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs strike is prominent Hezbollah member in chemical unit
