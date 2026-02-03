Iranian police say 139 foreigners arrested over unrest in Yazd province

Iranian police said 139 foreign nationals have so far been arrested in the central province of Yazd for their participation in recent protests, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday, without specifying their nationalities.



Yazd, a predominantly desert province with a relatively small population above 1 million, was one of many provinces affected by nationwide protests in January.



The protests, which started in December over economic hardships and quickly turned political, were repressed in the most violent crackdown since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The official death toll stands at 3,117, although rights groups say many more people have been killed. U.S.-based rights group HRANA has said that nearly 50,000 people have so far been arrested.





Reuters