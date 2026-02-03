Iranian police say 139 foreigners arrested over unrest in Yazd province

Middle East News
03-02-2026 | 07:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian police say 139 foreigners arrested over unrest in Yazd province
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian police say 139 foreigners arrested over unrest in Yazd province

Iranian police said 139 foreign nationals have so far been arrested in the central province of Yazd for their participation in recent protests, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday, without specifying their nationalities.

Yazd, a predominantly desert province with a relatively small population above 1 million, was one of many provinces affected by nationwide protests in January.

The protests, which started in December over economic hardships and quickly turned political, were repressed in the most violent crackdown since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The official death toll stands at 3,117, although rights groups say many more people have been killed. U.S.-based rights group HRANA has said that nearly 50,000 people have so far been arrested.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Police

Foreigners

Arrest

Yazd

Province

LBCI Next
Syrian government forces head toward Qamishli under US-backed agreement
Kuwaiti official: We trust OPEC’s mechanism and the organization will act fairly in setting quotas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

Iran police officer killed in stabbing during unrest near Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-16

Iranian media says 3,000 arrested in recent protests

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-26

Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-17

India police say 45 pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Iran says it is “neither optimistic nor pessimistic” about talks with the US

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Syrian government forces head toward Qamishli under US-backed agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Kuwaiti official: We trust OPEC’s mechanism and the organization will act fairly in setting quotas

LBCI
Middle East News
06:39

WHO says first five patients evacuated via Gaza's Rafah crossing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-07

Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:41

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More