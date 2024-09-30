Netanyahu tells Iranians 'nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach'

2024-09-30 | 09:32
Netanyahu tells Iranians &#39;nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach&#39;
Netanyahu tells Iranians 'nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned Iranians there was no place in the Middle East beyond Israel's reach, as his military launched strikes on the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach," Netanyahu said in a video statement issued in English, warning the people of Iran that their "regime plunges our region deeper into darkness and deeper into war."

AFP

