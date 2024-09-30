News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu tells Iranians 'nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach'
Middle East News
2024-09-30 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu tells Iranians 'nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned Iranians there was no place in the Middle East beyond Israel's reach, as his military launched strikes on the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.
"There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach," Netanyahu said in a video statement issued in English, warning the people of Iran that their "regime plunges our region deeper into darkness and deeper into war."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iranians
Military
Strikes
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Next
Iran's Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel's military says launched about 150 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel's military says launched about 150 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
16:00
Israeli army claims: More Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon, strikes to continue
Lebanon News
16:00
Israeli army claims: More Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon, strikes to continue
0
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli army: About 120 Hezbollah targets hit in latest Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli army: About 120 Hezbollah targets hit in latest Lebanon strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00
US to announce over $300 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00
US to announce over $300 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Israel informs Washington of plans for limited ground operation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:44
Israel informs Washington of plans for limited ground operation in Lebanon
0
World News
10:11
The US urges Israel to hold off on major ground offensive in Lebanon: WSJ
World News
10:11
The US urges Israel to hold off on major ground offensive in Lebanon: WSJ
0
Middle East News
08:54
Haaretz reports: Tehran receives clear message on US challenges in restraining Israel's actions
Middle East News
08:54
Haaretz reports: Tehran receives clear message on US challenges in restraining Israel's actions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:10
French FM backs Lebanon's leaders on ceasefire, urges Israel to halt ground invasion
Lebanon News
11:10
French FM backs Lebanon's leaders on ceasefire, urges Israel to halt ground invasion
0
World News
10:11
The US urges Israel to hold off on major ground offensive in Lebanon: WSJ
World News
10:11
The US urges Israel to hold off on major ground offensive in Lebanon: WSJ
0
Lebanon News
05:49
Hezbollah launches rocket barrages on Safed and Naqoura base
Lebanon News
05:49
Hezbollah launches rocket barrages on Safed and Naqoura base
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Advanced weapons in warfare: What is the R9X or "Ninja" missile Israel used in Kahaleh?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Advanced weapons in warfare: What is the R9X or "Ninja" missile Israel used in Kahaleh?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
20:07
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
Lebanon News
20:07
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
2
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
12:23
Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false
Lebanon News
12:23
Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?
5
Lebanon News
05:17
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
Lebanon News
05:17
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
6
Lebanon News
01:17
Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
Lebanon News
01:17
Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
7
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli airstrikes target Chiyah area in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli airstrikes target Chiyah area in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Middle East News
15:43
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance
Middle East News
15:43
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More