Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strike on south

Lebanon News
07-04-2025 | 13:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strike on south
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strike on south

Lebanese state media said an Israeli strike on Monday in Lebanon's south killed two people, hours after the Israeli military said it killed a Hezbollah leader in an earlier strike.

"Two Syrians were killed on a motorcycle, and one citizen was injured in an enemy strike on the Dardara road" in Lebanon's southern Marjayoun district, the official National News Agency said.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

LBCI Next
Israeli drone strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon, health ministry says
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-16

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on Aainata in South Lebanon kills two

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Lebanon reports two killed, 26 injured in Israeli attacks on southern villages, says Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

Lebanon says one killed in Israeli strike on Tyre city

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-04

Hamas military wing says two members killed in Israel Lebanon strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46

France, Egypt, Jordan say Gaza must be governed only by Palestinian Authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06

Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Beit Lif injures civilian, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanese leaders meet to review regional situation, US envoy Ortagus' visit outcomes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Israel strike targets alleged Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Israeli drone strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon, health ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:46

Lebanon's finance committee approves $1.7 million increase in IFC subscription

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More