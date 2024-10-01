US forces accounted for after reported rocket attack in Baghdad

Multiple Katyusha rockets were fired near Baghdad International Airport early Tuesday, two Iraqi military officials told Reuters. However, a U.S. official disputed reports that U.S. military forces were targeted in the incident.



"All military personnel are accounted for, and military forces were not targeted, as had been reported," the U.S. defense official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.



The incident underscored rising tensions in the Middle East, amid speculation that Iran and Iran-backed groups might follow through on threats to retaliate after a series of Israeli strikes against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group in Lebanon.



Two Iraqi security sources said an initial investigation showed three rockets were fired, with one landing near buildings used by Iraqi counterterrorism forces, causing damage to vehicles but resulting in no casualties.



The sources had previously stated that at least two Katyusha rockets were fired at a military base hosting U.S. forces and that air defenses intercepted the rockets.



However, the U.S. official said Washington was aware of reports of an attack on the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a Department of State facility.



"For details about the incident, we refer you to the State Department," the official said.



A spokesperson for the State Department said there were no casualties and that an assessment of the damage caused by the attack is underway.



