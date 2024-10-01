US forces accounted for after reported rocket attack in Baghdad

Middle East News
2024-09-30 | 22:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US forces accounted for after reported rocket attack in Baghdad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US forces accounted for after reported rocket attack in Baghdad

Multiple Katyusha rockets were fired near Baghdad International Airport early Tuesday, two Iraqi military officials told Reuters. However, a U.S. official disputed reports that U.S. military forces were targeted in the incident.

"All military personnel are accounted for, and military forces were not targeted, as had been reported," the U.S. defense official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The incident underscored rising tensions in the Middle East, amid speculation that Iran and Iran-backed groups might follow through on threats to retaliate after a series of Israeli strikes against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group in Lebanon.

Two Iraqi security sources said an initial investigation showed three rockets were fired, with one landing near buildings used by Iraqi counterterrorism forces, causing damage to vehicles but resulting in no casualties.

The sources had previously stated that at least two Katyusha rockets were fired at a military base hosting U.S. forces and that air defenses intercepted the rockets.

However, the U.S. official said Washington was aware of reports of an attack on the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a Department of State facility.

"For details about the incident, we refer you to the State Department," the official said.

A spokesperson for the State Department said there were no casualties and that an assessment of the damage caused by the attack is underway.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

Iraq

Forces

Baghdad

Rockets

LBCI Next
Three civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus
Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-11

Two rockets fall near US forces in Baghdad

LBCI
Middle East News
18:01

Rocket attack targets military base hosting US forces in Baghdad: Military sources told Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07

Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Iraq says coalition forces committed ' heinous crime' in targeting sites

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
22:45

Pentagon: Austin reaffirms US support for Israel in call with Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
22:19

Three civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
19:44

Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter

LBCI
Middle East News
19:28

Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' over vicinity of Damascus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:08

UN official sounds alarm over escalating violence and risk to future generations in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Hezbollah announces targeting of key Israeli military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:33

Hezbollah reports 'direct hits' on Israeli forces amid ongoing tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
19:44

Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:05

Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More