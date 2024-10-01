News
Missile hits ship off Yemen in fresh attack: UK agency
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Missile hits ship off Yemen in fresh attack: UK agency
A missile damaged a ship northwest of the rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeidah on Tuesday, a British maritime agency said, just hours after an earlier attack.
"A missile attacked the vessel. The vessel has sustained damage. All crew are reported safe," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, shortly after reporting a sea drone strike on another ship in the area.
AFP
Middle East News
Missile
Damage
Ship
Yemen
Port
Hodeidah
Britain
Maritime Agency
Attack
