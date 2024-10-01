Missile hits ship off Yemen in fresh attack: UK agency

Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 04:29
High views
Missile hits ship off Yemen in fresh attack: UK agency
Missile hits ship off Yemen in fresh attack: UK agency

A missile damaged a ship northwest of the rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeidah on Tuesday, a British maritime agency said, just hours after an earlier attack.

"A missile attacked the vessel. The vessel has sustained damage. All crew are reported safe," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, shortly after reporting a sea drone strike on another ship in the area.

AFP

Middle East News

Missile

Damage

Ship

Yemen

Port

Hodeidah

Britain

Maritime Agency

Attack

