Israel strikes three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria

Israel has struck at least three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria, including one stationed in a military airfield, two Syrian military sources told Reuters on Tuesday.



The drone strikes hit two radar stations west of the city of Sweida, including one stationed in an airbase in the area.



Another hit a radar station in the adjoining Daraa province. They are part of the Syrian army’s air defenses in the southern region, one of the sources added.





Reuters