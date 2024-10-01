Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, at least 102 rockets were launched from Iran toward several Israeli cities Tuesday.



Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed the widespread activation of sirens across Israel, including Jerusalem and other cities, indicating the scale of the threat as the country faces a barrage of incoming missiles.



According to AFP, explosions were heard in Jerusalem.

Witnesses from Reuters reported that loud explosions were also heard in the Jordan Valley.

In contrast, Iranian missiles were intercepted in Jordanian airspace while heading toward Jerusalem.

The Israeli Army Radio reported a building in north of Tel Aviv hit by missile launched from Iran.