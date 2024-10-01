News
Eight dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack: Israel police
Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 13:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Eight dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack: Israel police
At least eight people were shot dead Tuesday in a suspected attack in Israel's central city of Tel Aviv, police said, adding that the two assailants had been "neutralized."
"Eight civilians were killed by gunfire from two terrorists. Additionally, there are seven injured individuals in varying degrees of severity according to medical sources. Both terrorists have been neutralized on site," police said.
Middle East News
Dead
Tel Aviv
Shooting
Attack
Israel
Police
Next
UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen
Pentagon: Austin reaffirms US support for Israel in call with Israeli Defense Minister
Previous
