Five police officers injured in clashes at Gaza protest in Geneva

Swiss police said on Friday that five of their officers were injured during clashes in Geneva in which police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters marching in support of the Gaza flotilla intercepted by Israel.



The initially peaceful protest of about 3,000 people, which stopped traffic in the city center, degenerated late on Thursday as protesters approached a bridge.



Israel's interception of the flotilla sparked protests in Geneva, Zurich and Bern, as well as in Italy and Colombia.





Reuters