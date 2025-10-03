News
Five police officers injured in clashes at Gaza protest in Geneva
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-10-2025 | 04:19
Five police officers injured in clashes at Gaza protest in Geneva
Swiss police said on Friday that five of their officers were injured during clashes in Geneva in which police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters marching in support of the Gaza flotilla intercepted by Israel.
The initially peaceful protest of about 3,000 people, which stopped traffic in the city center, degenerated late on Thursday as protesters approached a bridge.
Israel's interception of the flotilla sparked protests in Geneva, Zurich and Bern, as well as in Italy and Colombia.
Reuters
