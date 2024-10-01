Israeli army says will choose the time to demonstrate 'surprise offensive capabilities'

Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 16:10
High views
0min
Israeli army says will choose the time to demonstrate 'surprise offensive capabilities'

The Israeli army stated Tuesday that it will select an appropriate time to "demonstrate our precise and surprise offensive capabilities" following the Iranian attack, adding that Israel has proven its ability to "prevent the enemy from achieving anything."

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Attack

Iran

Offensive

