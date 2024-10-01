News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
AlSaher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army says will choose the time to demonstrate 'surprise offensive capabilities'
Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 16:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army says will choose the time to demonstrate 'surprise offensive capabilities'
The Israeli army stated Tuesday that it will select an appropriate time to "demonstrate our precise and surprise offensive capabilities" following the Iranian attack, adding that Israel has proven its ability to "prevent the enemy from achieving anything."
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Attack
Iran
Offensive
Next
Air raid sirens sound across central Israel: army
Israel’s 98th Division advances north, initiates focused military actions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:22
President Biden says US 'fully supportive' of Israel after Iran attacks
World News
16:22
President Biden says US 'fully supportive' of Israel after Iran attacks
0
World News
15:41
US says will coordinate response to Iran attacks with Israel
World News
15:41
US says will coordinate response to Iran attacks with Israel
0
Middle East News
15:36
Iran president hails 'decisive response' to Israeli 'aggression' in missile attack
Middle East News
15:36
Iran president hails 'decisive response' to Israeli 'aggression' in missile attack
0
Middle East News
15:18
Israeli airspace reopens after Iran attack: Airport authority
Middle East News
15:18
Israeli airspace reopens after Iran attack: Airport authority
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
16:59
Tehran threatens 'strong attack' on interests of nations intervening against Iran
Middle East News
16:59
Tehran threatens 'strong attack' on interests of nations intervening against Iran
0
Middle East News
16:48
Netanyahu says Iran made a major mistake and 'will pay the price'
Middle East News
16:48
Netanyahu says Iran made a major mistake and 'will pay the price'
0
Middle East News
16:34
Tehran insists its actions are defensive, aimed solely at Israeli military installations
Middle East News
16:34
Tehran insists its actions are defensive, aimed solely at Israeli military installations
0
News Bulletin Reports
16:32
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
16:32
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
16:10
Israeli army says will choose the time to demonstrate 'surprise offensive capabilities'
Middle East News
16:10
Israeli army says will choose the time to demonstrate 'surprise offensive capabilities'
0
World News
16:17
UN Security Council to hold emergency Middle East meeting Wednesday
World News
16:17
UN Security Council to hold emergency Middle East meeting Wednesday
0
News Bulletin Reports
16:25
Ground invasion ambiguity: Hezbollah denies start of operation, while Israel confirms
News Bulletin Reports
16:25
Ground invasion ambiguity: Hezbollah denies start of operation, while Israel confirms
0
World News
16:22
President Biden says US 'fully supportive' of Israel after Iran attacks
World News
16:22
President Biden says US 'fully supportive' of Israel after Iran attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
2
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
3
Lebanon News
05:22
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
Lebanon News
05:22
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
4
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
5
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
6
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
7
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
8
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More