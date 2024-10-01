Tehran threatens 'strong attack' on interests of nations intervening against Iran

2024-10-01 | 16:59
Tehran threatens 'strong attack' on interests of nations intervening against Iran
Tehran threatens 'strong attack' on interests of nations intervening against Iran

The Iranian Armed Forces declared Tuesday that if countries supporting Israel intervene directly against Tehran, their interests and bases in the region will face a "strong attack."
 

Middle East News

Iran

Tehran

Israel

