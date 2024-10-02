Saudi Arabia hopes for de-escalation in Middle East: Economy Minister

Middle East News
2024-10-02 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia hopes for de-escalation in Middle East: Economy Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia hopes for de-escalation in Middle East: Economy Minister

Saudi Arabia is hoping for de-escalation and dialogue, Economy Minister Faisal al-Ibrahim said on Wednesday, when asked at a conference in Berlin about the situation in the Middle East following Iran's missile attack against Israel.

Al-Ibrahim called the escalation unfortunate but said it was very hard to avoid discussing.

"We hope that wisdom will prevail, de-escalation will happen, dialogue will come into place and more collaboration will be seen globally, but also regionally for us to address these challenges," he said.


Reuters

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

De-escalation

Economy

Minister

Iran

Israel

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Germany urges its nationals to leave Iran
UK's Foreign Secretary condemns Iran's attack on Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:38

Macron condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel, calls for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
World News
12:11

Israel's defense minister discusses 'imminent' Iran threat with Pentagon chief

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Iranian president heads to Qatar on planned visit

LBCI
World News
07:51

Germany summons Iran's ambassador over missile attack on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon's MP Bou Saab calls for common ground for swift presidential election amid ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

Celebratory gunfire breaks out in Beirut after Iranian rocket attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More