Saudi Arabia hopes for de-escalation in Middle East: Economy Minister

Saudi Arabia is hoping for de-escalation and dialogue, Economy Minister Faisal al-Ibrahim said on Wednesday, when asked at a conference in Berlin about the situation in the Middle East following Iran's missile attack against Israel.



Al-Ibrahim called the escalation unfortunate but said it was very hard to avoid discussing.



"We hope that wisdom will prevail, de-escalation will happen, dialogue will come into place and more collaboration will be seen globally, but also regionally for us to address these challenges," he said.





Reuters