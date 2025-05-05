News
FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel
Lebanon News
05-05-2025 | 07:33
FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel
Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji discussed the situation in southern Lebanon with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, focusing on ongoing efforts to push Israel to uphold its commitments under the cessation of hostilities declaration, halt its attacks, and end its occupation of Lebanese territory.
Hennis-Plasschaert briefed Rajji on the outcome of her recent visit to Israel in this context.
The meeting also covered continued cooperation between Lebanon and UNIFIL, with Rajji underscoring the importance of enabling the peacekeeping force to carry out its mission in the south in line with its mandate, which is expected to be renewed in August.
