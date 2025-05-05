FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel

Lebanon News
05-05-2025 | 07:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji discussed the situation in southern Lebanon with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, focusing on ongoing efforts to push Israel to uphold its commitments under the cessation of hostilities declaration, halt its attacks, and end its occupation of Lebanese territory.

Hennis-Plasschaert briefed Rajji on the outcome of her recent visit to Israel in this context.

The meeting also covered continued cooperation between Lebanon and UNIFIL, with Rajji underscoring the importance of enabling the peacekeeping force to carry out its mission in the south in line with its mandate, which is expected to be renewed in August.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

South Lebanon

UN Envoy

Visit

Israel

LBCI Next
LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
Lebanese Army Intelligence receives second Palestinian suspect from Hamas over rocket attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-14

Lebanese FM discusses with UN Special Coordinator Resolution 1701 ahead of her New York visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese Army Intelligence receives second Palestinian suspect from Hamas over rocket attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Finance Minister heads to Baghdad to boost Lebanese-Iraqi coordination on fuel, telecom, and oil supply

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

President Aoun congratulates municipal winners, emphasizes responsibility beyond the vote

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-27

Syria's Sharaa rejects Kurdish demands for decentralization

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-01

Turkey stresses opposition to decentralization in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Turnout in Mount Lebanon municipal elections nears 32% by 3 p.m.

LBCI
World News
2025-02-21

Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese Army Intelligence receives second Palestinian suspect from Hamas over rocket attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More