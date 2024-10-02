Hamas claims Tel Aviv attack that killed seven

Hamas claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a shooting and stabbing attack that killed seven people in Tel Aviv the previous day.



"The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades takes responsibility for the heroic Jaffa operation carried out by the fighters from the (occupied West Bank) city of Hebron," the group said in a statement, referring to the attack that took place near the Tel Aviv light rail station in Jaffa on Tuesday.



AFP