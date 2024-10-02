Rockets from Lebanon hit Galilee, damaging buildings

2024-10-02 | 14:45
Rockets from Lebanon hit Galilee, damaging buildings
Rockets from Lebanon hit Galilee, damaging buildings

The Israel Police stated that rockets fired from Lebanon caused damage to several buildings in towns across the Galilee panhandle.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Police

Galilee

Iran says 'no exchange' of messages with US before attack on Israel
At least 100 homes damaged in Hod Hasharon due to Iranian attack: Israeli media
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:05

Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
16:34

Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says

LBCI
Middle East News
16:16

GCC stresses importance of Lebanese sovereignty, urges implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
15:23

Saudi FM attends GCC extraordinary meeting to discuss latest regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Qatar's Emir: Doha warned of escalation in Lebanon since start of Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:05

Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Syrian Ministry of Health sends medical aid convoy to Lebanon via Jdeidet Yabous crossing

LBCI
World News
05:02

Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh

