China urges UN Security Council to de-escalate Middle East crisis

China called on the United Nations Security Council to take "urgent actions" to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East as Israel launched fresh airstrikes in Lebanon.



China's permanent representative to the U.N., Fu Cong, said during a Security Council briefing on Wednesday that it needed to make clear and unequivocal demands to stop the cycle of violence over the Israeli-Lebanon conflict.

"The Security Council bears the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security," the official Xinhua news agency reported Fu, noting that all parties concerned "must return to the track of political and diplomatic solutions."



