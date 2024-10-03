News
Emirates airlines cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan until October 5
Middle East News
2024-10-03 | 17:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Emirates airlines cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan until October 5
Emirates Airlines announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Iran, Iraq, and Jordan until October 5.
This decision comes amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel following an Iranian attack targeting Israeli facilities in occupied Palestine.
Middle East News
Emirates
Airline
Flights
Cancelation
Middle East
Next
Avichay Adraee accuses Hezbollah of smuggling weapons from Syria through Masnaa border crossing
Hezbollah repels Israeli army advance at Fatima Gate
Previous
