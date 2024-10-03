Emirates airlines cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan until October 5

2024-10-03 | 17:04
Emirates airlines cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan until October 5
Emirates airlines cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan until October 5

Emirates Airlines announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Iran, Iraq, and Jordan until October 5. 

This decision comes amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel following an Iranian attack targeting Israeli facilities in occupied Palestine.

Middle East News

Emirates

Airline

Flights

Cancelation

Middle East

Avichay Adraee accuses Hezbollah of smuggling weapons from Syria through Masnaa border crossing
Hezbollah repels Israeli army advance at Fatima Gate
