Biden to discuss Iran retaliation with Netanyahu on Wednesday, Axios reports

Middle East News
2024-10-08 | 23:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden to discuss Iran retaliation with Netanyahu on Wednesday, Axios reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Biden to discuss Iran retaliation with Netanyahu on Wednesday, Axios reports

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to hold a phone call on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about any plans to strike Iran, Axios reported late on Tuesday, citing three U.S. officials.

"We want to use the call to try and shape the limitations of the Israeli retaliation," a U.S. official was quoted as saying by Axios.

Axios cited the U.S. official as saying that Washington wants to make sure Israel attacks targets in Iran that are significant without being disproportionate.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The Middle East has been on edge awaiting Israel's response to a missile attack from Iran last week that Tehran carried out in retaliation for Israel's military escalation in Lebanon. The Iranian attack ultimately killed no one in Israel, and Washington called it ineffective.

Netanyahu has promised that arch-foe Iran would pay for its missile attack, while Tehran has said any retaliation would be met with "vast destruction," raising fears of a wider war in the oil-producing region, which could draw in the United States.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

Joe Biden

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Iran

LBCI Next
At least 10 rockets land in Western Galilee, Israeli media reports
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah's Unit 4400 official in Damascus, Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli strike reportedly hit building near Iranian embassy in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-08

Axios: Tensions between US and Israel over potential response to Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-08

Israel 'postpones' strikes on Iranian nuclear sites after discussions: New York Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:13

Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM's office

LBCI
Middle East News
10:44

Kuwaiti Prime Minister expresses solidarity with Lebanon during call with Mikati

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Lebanon-fired rocket directly hits Safed building, Israeli Army Radio says rocket barrage is 'most intense'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Israeli airstrike targets civil defense center in Wadi Jilo, resulting in paramedics killed and injured

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Lebanon-fired rocket directly hits Safed building, Israeli Army Radio says rocket barrage is 'most intense'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Hezbollah launches series of attacks on Israeli forces in multiple locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Lebanon's Ministry of Health reports 2,141 killed and 10,099 injured since the start of Israeli aggression

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Who is Esmail Qaani, Iran's Quds Force commander?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

UNIFIL tells LBCI: Situation in Maroun El Ras remains unclear, Israeli forces left area near Irish Battalion

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik, and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli strike reportedly hit building near Iranian embassy in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses Lebanese, claims Israel assassinated Nasrallah’s replacement, Safieddine, and his replacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:19

Lebanon's state media reports 'massive destruction' in Beirut suburbs from Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:55

Lebanon says has 'assurances' but no guarantees Israel won't target the airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

French FM says Netanyahu's provocation could lead Lebanon to chaos

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More