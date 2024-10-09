Biden to discuss Iran retaliation with Netanyahu on Wednesday, Axios reports

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to hold a phone call on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about any plans to strike Iran, Axios reported late on Tuesday, citing three U.S. officials.



"We want to use the call to try and shape the limitations of the Israeli retaliation," a U.S. official was quoted as saying by Axios.



Axios cited the U.S. official as saying that Washington wants to make sure Israel attacks targets in Iran that are significant without being disproportionate.



The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.



The Middle East has been on edge awaiting Israel's response to a missile attack from Iran last week that Tehran carried out in retaliation for Israel's military escalation in Lebanon. The Iranian attack ultimately killed no one in Israel, and Washington called it ineffective.



Netanyahu has promised that arch-foe Iran would pay for its missile attack, while Tehran has said any retaliation would be met with "vast destruction," raising fears of a wider war in the oil-producing region, which could draw in the United States.



Reuters