Israel says intercepts two projectiles from Lebanon after sirens

2024-10-09 | 02:02
Israel says intercepts two projectiles from Lebanon after sirens

The Israeli military said it intercepted two projectiles fired from Lebanon on Wednesday shortly after air raid sirens blared in and around the coastal town of Caesarea, south of Haifa.

Sirens were also sounded elsewhere in northern Israel, a day after the army said the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group had fired 180 projectiles into Israel, mainly at Haifa and the north.

AFP

