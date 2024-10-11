Turkey condemns Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-10-11 | 08:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey condemns Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey condemns Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Turkey condemns Israel's attacks targeting the U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL), its foreign ministry said late on Thursday, adding Ankara would continue supporting similar peacekeeping initiatives and structures.

Israeli attacks against UNIFIL in recent days, amid the war in Gaza and the cross-border clashes with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, have wounded U.N. personnel and prompted international alarm.

In New York, Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said Israel recommends UNIFIL relocate north in Lebanon "to avoid danger as fighting intensifies."

"Israel's attacks on UN forces, following its massacres against civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon is a manifestation of its perception that its crimes go unpunished," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The international community is obliged to ensure that Israel abides by international law," it said, adding that Turkey contributed to the UNIFIL Maritime Task Force with one corvette and five personnel.


Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Israeli

Attacks

UN

Peacekeepers

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Israel

LBCI Next
Warning sirens sound across northwest Israel: Military says
Putin says relations with Iran a 'priority,' hails 'close views
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

UNIFIL base hit again by Israeli shelling in Naqoura, South Lebanon, two peacekeepers wounded

LBCI
World News
09:47

France summons Israeli envoy over attack on Lebanon's UN peacekeepers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

UNIFIL spokesperson: Israeli forces intentionally targeted our troops in South Lebanon, injuring two

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Paris and Rome to request meeting of European UNIFIL contributors after Israeli fire in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:41

US emphasizes safety for UNIFIL forces during discussion with Israel's Defense Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Israeli army claims it fired at 'immediate threat' near UN position in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:05

Warning sirens sound across northwest Israel: Military says

LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Putin says relations with Iran a 'priority,' hails 'close views

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Israeli army claims it fired at 'immediate threat' near UN position in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Bekaa kill 37, wound 151: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Civil Defense tells LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah results in 1 killed and 9 injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa was sole target of Beirut strike: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More