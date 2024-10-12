News
Iran sends satellites to Russia for rocket launch: Tasnim
Middle East News
2024-10-12 | 13:13
Iran sends satellites to Russia for rocket launch: Tasnim
Iran has sent two locally made satellites to Russia to be put into orbit by a Russian space vehicle, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday, in the latest space cooperation between the two U.S.-sanctioned countries.
The development of Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, and Hodhod, a small communications satellite, is the first substantial effort by Iran's private space sector, the report said.
Russia sent Iranian satellites into orbit in February and in 2022, when U.S. officials voiced concern over space cooperation between Russia and Iran, fearing the satellite will not only help Russia in Ukraine but also help Iran monitor potential military targets in Israel and the wider Middle East.
Kowsar could be used in agriculture, natural resource management, environmental monitoring, and disaster management, Tasnim said.
In September, Iran carried out its second satellite launch, opens new tab this year using a rocket built by its Revolutionary Guards. The launch came as the United States and European countries accuse Tehran of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia that could be used in its war with Ukraine. Iran has denied this.
Reuters
