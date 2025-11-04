Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor

President Donald Trump on Monday smeared Zohran Mamdani, who is vying to become New York's first Muslim mayor, as a "Jew hater" that Jews should not vote for.



"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self-professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" the Republican president posted on his social media platform.



Mamdani, a 34-year-old leftist campaigning on promises to make New York more affordable, is widely expected to win Tuesday's election.







AFP