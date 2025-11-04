Lebanese Tourism Minister bans alcohol service and admission of minors in tourist establishments

Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 07:05
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanese Tourism Minister bans alcohol service and admission of minors in tourist establishments
0min
Lebanese Tourism Minister bans alcohol service and admission of minors in tourist establishments

Tourism Minister Laura Al-Khazen Lahoud issued a directive prohibiting all tourist establishments from serving alcoholic beverages or allowing entry to individuals under the age of 18, in accordance with Decree No. 12222 (dated March 11, 1963) and Articles 625 and 626 of the Penal Code.

The minister warned that any violation of this regulation would subject offenders to the applicable legal measures.

In her circular, Minister Lahoud emphasized that, based on public interest requirements and existing laws, all venues—bars, nightclubs, and restaurants—are strictly forbidden from serving or admitting anyone under 18. She reiterated that the restriction applies not only to nightlife venues but to any establishment open to the public.

“Any violation of this directive will expose its perpetrator to legal action,” the circular concluded.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
