News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Tourism Minister bans alcohol service and admission of minors in tourist establishments
Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 07:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Tourism Minister bans alcohol service and admission of minors in tourist establishments
Tourism Minister Laura Al-Khazen Lahoud issued a directive prohibiting all tourist establishments from serving alcoholic beverages or allowing entry to individuals under the age of 18, in accordance with Decree No. 12222 (dated March 11, 1963) and Articles 625 and 626 of the Penal Code.
The minister warned that any violation of this regulation would subject offenders to the applicable legal measures.
In her circular, Minister Lahoud emphasized that, based on public interest requirements and existing laws, all venues—bars, nightclubs, and restaurants—are strictly forbidden from serving or admitting anyone under 18. She reiterated that the restriction applies not only to nightlife venues but to any establishment open to the public.
“Any violation of this directive will expose its perpetrator to legal action,” the circular concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Tourism
Minister
Laura Al-Khazen Lahoud
Ban
Alcohol
Service
Admission
Minors
Tourist
Establishments
Next
Samy Gemayel, David Hale discuss Lebanon’s disarmament and negotiation options
FM Rajji meets UK envoy, stresses diplomacy and disarmament under state authority
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanese Defense Minister holds series of meetings on economic and military issues
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanese Defense Minister holds series of meetings on economic and military issues
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanese Information Minister: Garbage landfill in Jdeideh to continue receiving waste until end of 2026
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanese Information Minister: Garbage landfill in Jdeideh to continue receiving waste until end of 2026
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-01
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
Lebanon News
2025-11-01
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-02
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
2025-11-02
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:33
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
Lebanon News
10:33
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
0
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
0
Lebanon News
09:34
Dutch Defense Minister announces $7.5 million aid package for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
09:34
Dutch Defense Minister announces $7.5 million aid package for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
08:45
Public Works Minister reviews progress on Jounieh Highway expansion project
Lebanon News
08:45
Public Works Minister reviews progress on Jounieh Highway expansion project
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:07
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
World News
10:07
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
0
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
2
Lebanon News
15:02
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
5
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
7
Lebanon News
12:34
Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
12:34
Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south
8
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More