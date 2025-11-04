Fire at oil refinery in Iran kills at least one person: State media

Middle East News
04-11-2025 | 09:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Fire at oil refinery in Iran kills at least one person: State media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Fire at oil refinery in Iran kills at least one person: State media

A fire that broke out at an oil refinery in Jannatabad Industrial Estate in Iran's Semnan province killed at least one person and injured three, state media reported on Tuesday.

Efforts to control the fire are still underway, state media added, without giving details about the reason of the incident.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Fire

Oil

Refinery

Iran

Kill

LBCI Next
Iran increases arms supplies to Iraqi militias ahead of possible confrontation with Israel
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-13

Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack

LBCI
World News
2025-11-02

Ukrainian drone strike hits key Russian oil port, at least one vessel hit

LBCI
World News
2025-11-03

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-23

Iran has executed at least 1,000 people in 2025: NGO

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:39

Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46

Hamas says to hand over another Gaza hostage body at 1800 GMT

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10

Hamas says it finds body of Israeli soldier in Gaza, will be handed over

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:39

Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01

From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

President Aoun meets David Hale, Melhem Riachy, and Minifootball Federation delegation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:20

Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Iran increases arms supplies to Iraqi militias ahead of possible confrontation with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More