Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Iran says 'fully prepared for war situation'
Middle East News
2024-10-13 | 08:42
Iran says 'fully prepared for war situation'
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that his country was ready for a "war situation," while insisting that his government wanted peace.
"We are fully prepared for a war situation. We are not afraid of war, but we do not want war, we want peace and we will work for a just peace in Gaza and Lebanon," he said while on a visit to the Iraqi capital.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Prepared
War
Situation
Israel
0
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
0
Middle East News
12:06
Pentagon says will send THAAD missile defense system to Israel
Middle East News
12:06
Pentagon says will send THAAD missile defense system to Israel
0
Lebanon News
12:06
Lebanese Army confirms Israeli attack on two of its vehicles in Borj El Mlouk injures three soldiers
Lebanon News
12:06
Lebanese Army confirms Israeli attack on two of its vehicles in Borj El Mlouk injures three soldiers
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Berri urges Lebanon ceasefire, Resolution 1701 implementation during Macron call
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Berri urges Lebanon ceasefire, Resolution 1701 implementation during Macron call
