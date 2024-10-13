Iran says 'fully prepared for war situation'

Middle East News
2024-10-13 | 08:42
High views
Iran says &#39;fully prepared for war situation&#39;
0min
Iran says 'fully prepared for war situation'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that his country was ready for a "war situation," while insisting that his government wanted peace.

"We are fully prepared for a war situation. We are not afraid of war, but we do not want war, we want peace and we will work for a just peace in Gaza and Lebanon," he said while on a visit to the Iraqi capital.


