Venezuela looking to 'new political era' after Maduro ouster: interim leader

14-01-2026 | 14:04
Venezuela looking to 'new political era' after Maduro ouster: interim leader
Venezuela looking to 'new political era' after Maduro ouster: interim leader

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez said Wednesday her country was looking to "a new political era" after the January 3 ouster of leader Nicolas Maduro in a U.S. military strike.

"The message is, a Venezuela that is opening up to a new political era, one that allows for understanding amid differences and across ideological political diversity," she told reporters at the Miraflores presidential palace.

Rodriguez, who U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to work with as long as she toes Washington's line, also announced that Caracas had freed 406 political prisoners since December in a process she said was initiated by Maduro.

AFP



