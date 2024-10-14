Israeli army says intercepts more projectiles fired from Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-10-14 | 05:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says intercepts more projectiles fired from Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says intercepts more projectiles fired from Lebanon

Israel's military said it intercepted several projectiles fired from Lebanon on Monday, as an AFP journalist heard explosions over a military base that a Hezbollah drone struck the night before.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Sharon, Menashe, and Wadi Ara, a number of projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IAF (air force) successfully intercepted all of the projectiles," the military said in a statement.

On Sunday evening, Hezbollah claimed a drone strike on a military base in the area of Binyamina that the army said killed four soldiers.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Military

Rocket

Explosion

Hezbollah

Drone

Israeli authorities confirm thwarting Iranian-assisted assassination plot
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
17:57

Israel says four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike on military base

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:31

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli military base in Hunin

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah claims precision drone strikes on Israel's Shimshon military base

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:31

Israeli authorities confirm thwarting Iranian-assisted assassination plot

LBCI
Middle East News
03:44

Iran top diplomat meets senior Houthi official in Oman

LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base 'painful'

LBCI
Middle East News
01:18

Israeli military detects drone near Nahariyya, loses signal before it reaches Binyamina: Army radio

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

France to host international conference on Lebanon in Paris on Oct. 24

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:02

Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:11

Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More