Israeli army says intercepts more projectiles fired from Lebanon

Israel's military said it intercepted several projectiles fired from Lebanon on Monday, as an AFP journalist heard explosions over a military base that a Hezbollah drone struck the night before.



"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Sharon, Menashe, and Wadi Ara, a number of projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IAF (air force) successfully intercepted all of the projectiles," the military said in a statement.



On Sunday evening, Hezbollah claimed a drone strike on a military base in the area of Binyamina that the army said killed four soldiers.



AFP