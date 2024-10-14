Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel; Israeli army reports interceptions

Middle East News
2024-10-14 | 10:43
High views
Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel; Israeli army reports interceptions
Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel; Israeli army reports interceptions

The Israeli army reported Monday that sirens were activated across central Israel in response to multiple incoming rockets fired from Lebanon.

It later stated that three missiles were launched toward central Israel, all of which were intercepted.

The army claimed that air force jets targeted the sites from which the missiles were launched.

