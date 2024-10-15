Iranian commander Esmail Qaani on Tuesday attended the funeral in Tehran for assassinated general Abbas Nilforoushan who was killed last month alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.



The funeral procession for Nilforoushan, a general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, began at the Imam Hossein Square, according to a live broadcast on state television.



Qaani -- who heads the Quds Force, the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm -- had disappeared from public view and was rumoured in some media to have been targeted in an Israeli strike on Lebanon before reappearing.





AFP